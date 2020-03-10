Chippewa County expected to add dementia specialist position

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Tuesday night in Chippewa County the board will vote to add a specialist to help local families struggling with dementia.

The dementia care specialist would bring resources directly to homes and help families in both Chippewa and Dunn counties navigate the system to get the help they need.

State projections show the number of dementia cases in Wisconsin will double over the next 20 years.

Officials say the specialist would help keep dementia patients in their homes longer.

The county board is expected to approve the position Tuesday night which will be fully-funded through the Department of Health Services.