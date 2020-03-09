Your input wanted as EC City Council gets ready to find next city manager

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After 30 years working for the city, Dale Peters is calling it a career and your input is wanted before the city council selects Peters' successor.

“Our intention is to attract diverse, qualified and experienced applicants that share the values and goals of our community,” said Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld.

The survey asks questions like what qualities you want to see in the next city manager and what you think the top priorities should be.

It is expected the hiring process will take four to six months.

That survey can be found here.