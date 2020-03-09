Still warmer than average, but precipitation is possible

Our streak of having at least 1 inch of snow depth ended Saturday when the depth officially dropped to a trace, meaning it's below one inch and more realistically there is far more spots with bare ground than covered with snow outside of where all the piles are.

That streak was an impressive one, ending at 102 days dating all the way back to that snow storm in the last week of November. That of course ended on our warm weekend where we saw our first highs above 50, and made it close but not quite to 60 on Sunday.

We are colder today after a cold front came through this morning. In fact, our high temperature of 47 occurred around 5 AM before falling to and holding in the upper 30s for most of the day. We'll see those temperatures fall tonight especially after midnight when the sky clears out, but thankfully the wind will be getting lighter as the night goes on so wind chill effect will be minimal.

Despite the colder air, we're actually going to remain pretty close to or slightly above average, with today's average high and low at 38 and 19, respectively. Highs over the next couple of days will be in the low to mid 40s with lows in the 20s with the exception of Wednesday night.

Of bigger impact will be rain and possibly mix/snow chances over the next few days. The first chance arrives tomorrow night in the form of a wintry mix with snow most likely north of Eau Claire. Any accumulations will be minimal, but at most an inch or snow is possible closer to Rusk, Taylor, and northern Clark counties.

A few flakes could linger into Wednesday morning but the rest of the day will be dry and warmer with highs in the mid 40s.

Rain chances increase again for Thursday with a slight chance for a few flakes mixing in both in the morning and again later in the day, but this looks to fall mostly as a light rain.

So while we remain warmer, it will be a bit gloomy midweek. Temperatures do cool down for Friday through next weekend, but there are only very slight chances for precipitation later in the weekend.