Safety on the water as water levels rise

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As the weather warms up, you might want to get out and enjoy the water, but melting snow could pose some safety risks.

Just last week, emergency crews responded to a kayaker who tipped over in the Chippewa River.

Eau Claire Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Betrang says although the water might seem inviting, it's still freezing cold even in the spring.

And once you get wet, he says hypothermia can set within minutes. Melting snow could also increase the height and speed of rivers and creeks.

Bertrang recommends wearing a life vest and paying attention to your children if you're on or near the water, but if you find yourself being pulled in swift water, you can try to save yourself.

"Swim downriver at an angle towards the shore. That way the actual current will help you move to the side a little bit and you're not fighting the current as much," said Bertrang. "If it's swift water and you're concerned about rocks and things like that, it's also recommended that you float more on your back with your feet out in front of you."

Monday morning, city officials stated in a press release that the Chippewa River at Grand Avenue is approaching "action stage." That means some lower areas of the Chippewa River trail might need to close.