Preview: Colten Treu sentencing begins Tuesday

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Starting Tuesday the man responsible for the deaths of three Chippewa County Girl Scouts and one of their mothers in 2018 will learn if he will ever see the outside of a prison again.

Prosecutors say on November 3, 2018, Colten Treu was huffing aerosol fumes when his truck crashed into a Girl Scouts troop as troop members picked up litter on the side of the road.

A mother and three young girls were killed. Another Girl Scout was severely injured.

Police said after the crash, Treu drove home and went to a party.

In December, Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson found Colten Treu guilty of four counts of homicide by intoxicated driving and one count of hit and run as part of a plea deal.

During the three-day sentencing hearing, 26 people will provide victim impact statements to the court.

Chippewa County officials expect two more people to speak in support of a lighter sentence for Treu.

Based on the charges, Treu faces a maximum penalty of 165 years in prison.

News 18 will be in the courtroom for the entirety of the sentencing hearing, which could last as long as three days.

We will stream it live in the video player above. There will also be a Watch Live banner at the top of our website.