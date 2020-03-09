Osceola schools to close Tuesday amid coronavirus concerns

Osceola (WQOW) - The Osceola School District is closing schools Tuesday, after an individual who attended an event Saturday, has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a press release, the district said its working closely with the Polk County Health Department and the CDC to keep students, staff and the community safe.

In the press release, district officials said the individual attended the Destination Imagination event at Osceola High School on Saturday, March 7.

According to guidance from the CDC, spending time in the same indoor environment as persons known to have COVID-19 is considered a low risk of exposure to the virus.

The district will spend Tuesday cleaning and disinfecting the schools.