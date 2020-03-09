New case of COVID-19 hits Western Wisconsin

Pierce County (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Pierce County Public Health Department announced Monday that a second person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Wisconsin DHS officials said the person was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and is currently isolated at home.

County health officials said they are working to determine people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.

Wisconsin DHS officials said if COVID-19 disease begins to spread in Wisconsin communities, state and local public health officials would consider community interventions such as temporary closures of child care facilities and schools, workplace social distancing measures such as replacing in-person meetings with teleworking, and modifying, postponing, or canceling mass gatherings. Decisions about the implementation of community measures would be made by state and local officials based on CDC guidance as well as the scope of the outbreak.

People who have traveled to places with active COVID-19 in the past 14 days are asked to self-monitor and self-quarantine themselves. If symptoms, like fever, cough, or breathing problems occur, they are asked to contact their local health department and health care provider for possible testing.

Officials will hold a media briefing Tuesday to answer further questions.