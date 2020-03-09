 Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:47 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

2A Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Jordan 91, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67

Waseca 56, Blue Earth Area 36

1A Section 2=

Semifinal=

New Ulm Cathedral 82, BOLD 68

Springfield 71, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66

1A Section 6=

Semifinal=

Henning 78, Mahnomen/Waubun 35

West Central 68, Hancock 47

1A Section 8=

Semifinal=

Ada-Borup 53, Fertile-Beltrami 45

Cass Lake-Bena 82, Blackduck 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

