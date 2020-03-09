 Skip to Content

Meet Pablito!

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
5:47 am Adopt A Pet

Pablito is very nice and very curious.

He is a one-year-old neutered male. He weighs about 7 pounds.

Pablito was transferred from Texas. He is just a little guy and prefers to be carried. He would also like a stroller of his own so he could enjoy walks without getting his feet dirty. He would likely do well in a home with another pet and older kids who understand that he is small and fragile.

You can find Pablitoat the Dunn County Humane Society. For more information, visit their website.

Corey Viars

Related Articles

Skip to content