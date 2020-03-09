Meet Pablito!

Pablito is very nice and very curious.

He is a one-year-old neutered male. He weighs about 7 pounds.

Pablito was transferred from Texas. He is just a little guy and prefers to be carried. He would also like a stroller of his own so he could enjoy walks without getting his feet dirty. He would likely do well in a home with another pet and older kids who understand that he is small and fragile.

You can find Pablitoat the Dunn County Humane Society. For more information, visit their website.