Houston takes on Minnesota, seeks to end 4-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (19-44, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (39-24, sixth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup with Minnesota as losers of four games in a row.

The Rockets are 24-17 against Western Conference opponents. Houston scores 118.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 9-29 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has an 8-26 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Rockets won 131-124 in the last meeting on Jan. 24. Russell Westbrook led Houston with 45 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is shooting 43.3 percent and averaging 34.3 points. Robert Covington has averaged 8.5 rebounds and added 13.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

D’Angelo Russell is second on the Timberwolves averaging 21.1 points and is adding 4.4 rebounds. Malik Beasley has averaged 3.4 made 3-pointers and scored 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 42.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 9.7 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 118 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.1 points on 51.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Eric Gordon: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Kelan Martin: out (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.