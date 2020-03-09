Holm named UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer head coach

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The third new program for UW-Eau Claire athletics took the next step Monday, as Casey Holm was introduced as the first ever men's soccer head coach.

Holm is a native of Hudson, including most recently serving as the Executive Director and Coaching Director for the Hudson Soccer Club. And prior to that, he spent time as an assistant coach with St. Thomas University. Holm is excited about his connections with the local area soccer, and hopes that helps build the program from scratch.

"Growing up in Hudson Wisconsin, I also played high school here. So the club scene in the Twin Cities, a lot of kids from Eau Claire play for us," says Holm. "So very, very excited about the potential of the kids here. I know on my current club team, there are kids from Eau Claire. So having those connections, and bridging that gap is very very exciting."

Holm also played for Dakota County Tech (NJCAA), Upper Iowa University (NCAA), and served as a Minnesota Thunder (USL-1) training player.