Gunshots during abuse case lead to Jackson Co. manhunt

Schultz

Buffalo County (WQOW) - Law enforcement in Buffalo County believe a man fired a gun during a domestic abuse situation on Monday morning. Now, the search is on for the man who they believe pulled the trigger.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to talk to Brock Schultz, 41, who took off into a wooded area near Mondovi and has not been seen since.

The Eau Claire Regional SWAT team was called in to help find Schultz.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office at 608-685-4433.

At this time the sheriff's office does not believe the public is in danger.

