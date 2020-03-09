Dunn, Jackson counties awarded new court branches

(WQOW) - Dunn and Jackson are two of four counties selected to receive a new circuit court branch in 2021.

It comes after Governor Evers signed a bill adding 12 new branches across the state over the next three years.

Both Dunn and Jackson counties were selected by the director of state courts Randy Koschnick as one of the first four to receive a new branch.

Koschnick cited the rising caseloads and a demonstrated judicial need as reasons for his selection.

Each county will also be getting an additional judge.

Those elections will be on the ballot in the spring 2021 election.