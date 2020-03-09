Dow drops more than 2,000 points in worst day since 2008

New York (AP) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 7.8%, its steepest drop since the financial crisis of 2008, as a free-fall in oil prices and worsening fears of fallout from the spreading coronavirus outbreak seize markets.

The sharp drops triggered the first automatic halts in trading in two decades. The price of oil plunged nearly 25% after Saudi Arabia indicated it would ramp up production after Russia refused to production cutbacks in response to falling demand.

Europe fell into a bear market. U.S. stocks are now down 19% from the peak they reached last month. Bond yields plumbed new lows as investors sought safety.

By STAN CHOE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks are falling sharply Monday on Wall Street on a combination of coronavirus fears and plunging oil prices, triggering a brief, automatic halt in trading to let investors catch their breath.

The S&P 500 had been down as much as 7.4% shortly after trading began, but the losses moderated following the halt.

The index was down 4.8% in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,255 points, or 4.9%, to 24,605 after briefly being down more than 2,000.

The Nasdaq gave up 4.4% oil prices tumbled nearly 20% as producers squabble about how much supply to cut in the face of falling demand.