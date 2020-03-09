Cooler, but mild with rain and snow chances this week

Strong southwest winds carried temperatures into the mid 40's to start the week, but a cold front quickly changed that trend early Monday morning.

Due to the passing cold front and a larger rain shield moving across the central Plains and upper Midwest, the sky will be overcast all day Monday.

Southern counties may see some light rain from the northern edge of this system with some drizzle possible as far north as Eau Claire county. Accumulation will be minor even to our south, with rainfall amounts pushing towards a quarter to a half of an inch in southern Wisconsin.

We'll also develop a northwest wind from 6 to 12 mph this afternoon and gusts upwards of 20 mph may be possible at times.

High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 40's this week and lows will fall into the 20's.

There are a few light chances for more precipitation this week. Overnight Tuesday, light snow will be possible with no more than an inch of accumulation possible. That won't stick long with warmer ground temps and highs above freezing Wednesday.