Eau Claire (WQOW) - A newly proposed construction project on Water Street could impact your commute.

On Tuesday night Eau Claire City Council will vote on a proposal to reconstruct a portion of Water Street next to UW-Eau Claire's campus between 1st and 2nd Avenue.

The project includes widening the street to add bike lanes and replacing 100-year-old water mains. It also proposes changing traffic signals to "No right turn on red" to allow pedestrians to cross more safely.

City engineer David Solberg estimates the project will cost about $438,000.

If approved he said during construction, drivers will likely detour using 5th Avenue, Lake Street, Graham Avenue, and State Street.

"You can get to the businesses," said Solberg. "It may take you a little bit longer, but we still encourage everybody to come down, visit their local establishments that they would like, walk in the safe areas and still enjoy the city as normal even though there's street construction going on."

If the council votes yes, Solberg said the project should start in early summer and ideally finish before UW-Eau Claire students start classes again in September.