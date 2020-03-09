UPDATE: Sex offender set for release in Chippewa Co. turns around, heads back to Mauston

UPDATE: State officials and Jeffrey Neubecker have turned around and headed back to Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston. That is where Neubecker was housed prior to Monday.

He will continue to live there until at least March 16 when a judge will take up the restraining order filed by Chippewa County.

News 18 is in the process of acquiring court documents that Sheriff Kowalczyk says will show why the county is taking such extensive steps to keep Neubecker out of the area.

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender from Kenosha County is en route to what could be his could home in Chippewa County, but not if Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk has anything to say about it.

Jeffrey Neubecker is supposed to be released to a home at 25978 Highway F in the town of Sampson on Monday. Chippewa County officials contested that decision but a judge overruled the objection last week in court.

Now, Sheriff Kowalczyk is at that home in Sampson with a temporary restraining order in hand doing his part to make sure Neubecker doesn't get to call Chippewa County home. The temporary order was signed by Judge Steven Gibbs on Monday morning.

You can read that restraining order in the photos above.

Kowalczyk tells News 18 it is unprecedented to have a sex offender live in an area he or she is not from. He also said the home is already occupied by a different sex offender.

That sex offender is David Hager. He has been living at the home since December 2019.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for updates.