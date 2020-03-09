Authorities identify man killed in Highway 29 crash

Clark County (WQOW) - Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a crash on Highway 29 in Clark County last week.

Captain Charles Ramberg said Ronald Voelker, 63, of Unity was west on Highway 29 at 7:14 p.m. Thursday when he lost control, flipped in the median, was thrown from his SUV and killed.



It happened near Highway P which is between the Owen and Curtiss exits.

Ramberg said the SUV stopped in the east lanes of traffic, which closed that portion of the highway. A DOT release from the night of the crash said all lanes of 29 were closed.

Authorities do not believe Voelker was wearing his seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.