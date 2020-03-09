American Seniors Day

Sign up now for a fun, informative and inspiring event!

Senior Americans Day is for people ages 55 and better. For over 30 years, it has been one of the largest events for seniors in the Chippewa Valley.

This year Dr. Zorba Paster will deliver the keynote address, “How to Live a Long, Sweet Life – Cracking Your Longevity Code." Zorba Paster is well known for his public radio program “Zorba Paster On Your Health”, produced by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Participants will be able to attend 3 workshops, with topics including Laughter: Medicine for Your Funny Bone, How to Avoid Fake News, Wisconsin in the Civil War, Acrylic Painting, An Introduction to the Game of Kubb and many more!

Participants will also have the opportunity to explore the sponsor galleries and meet with over 70 local business sponsors and register to win fabulous prizes. There will be free health screenings & a free photo booth. A continental breakfast and lunch are also included. Closing entertainment will be provided by Stand in the Light Memory Choir.

The 32nd annual Senior Americans Day is on Tuesday, June 2, at the UW-Eau Claire campus. Registration opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Early Bird Discount is $40 per person if you register between March 10th through the 31st! You can register online here. Workshops fill quickly, so register ASAP to increase your chances of getting into your preferred workshop.

Thanks to the generosity of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, there is a small amount of scholarship funds available. If you would like to request a scholarship, call Continuing Education starting March 10th and they will assist you with your registration. That number is 715-836-3636.