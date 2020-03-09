Altoona holds school board candidate forum

Altoona (WQOW)- In the wake of the controversy surrounding the indictment of Dan Peggs, three candidates for the Altoona School Board made their case to be elected.

News 18 teamed up with the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, Leader Telegram, Valley Media Works and Wisconsin Public Radio to host Monday's forum.

Incumbent Terry Neff is facing a pair of challengers, Hillary Roth and Gregg Webert. With two board seats on the line, the search for Peggs' replacement was a major part of the conversation. All three candidates echoed the importance of making the right choice this time.

Neff said boosting morale for students and staff is his first priority.

"Dan Peggs, I grieved for several days after the news came out because I considered him a professional friend," Neff said. "We have to move on because it's clear that he's not going to play a role anymore."

Candidate Hillarie Roth emphasized the importance of listening to the desires of the community and school staff, and choosing the best-qualified applicant. Greg Webert said it is important to talk extensively with the district that previously employed potential candidates.

The winners will each serve a three year term beginning April 27.