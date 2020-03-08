Several precipitation chances this week

It was a beautiful weekend with two days of 50s in Eau Claire. While it was a breezy afternoon with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range, temperatures rose into the upper 50s with abundant sunshine.

Now that we have turned the clocks forward, the sun will set after 7 p.m. for the first time this year tonight.

Clouds will begin to increase this evening ahead of a cold front that will bring only small chances for light rain overnight. Tomorrow, low pressure will move toward Wisconsin, but is expected to stay far south enough to keep the heaviest rain over southern Wisconsin.

There will still be the chance for showers on Monday for us, with the best chances south and east of Eau Claire. There could be some mixing with snow or freezing rain especially going into Monday evening.

There will likely be a break in precipitation chances during the day on Tuesday before chances return overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, when a mix of rain and snow is possible.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s most days next week, so any snow we do receive likely won't stick around very long.