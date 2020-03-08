Don’t forget to check your smoke detector batteries on Daylights Saving Time Day

La Crosse (WXOW) - Fire officials remind the public to check the batteries in their smoke detectors over Daylight Saving Time.

It is Wisconsin law to have smoke detectors on every level in a home or duplex, including the basement. Smoke detectors should be replaced every ten years and carbon monoxide detectors every five years.

Fire officials also want to remind the public to get their furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually to make sure these devices vent correctly outside of the home.