State officials weigh in on contributing factors to driving deaths in Wisconsin

Rib Mountain (WAOW) -- As of Friday afternoon, there have been over 50 driving related deaths in Wisconsin.

"No life can be taken for granted," Wisconsin State Patrol Capt. Travis Wanless said. "A death affects everybody. We've seen 58 fatalities. It is a reduction from last year; at the same time period (in 2019) we saw about 71."

While the number may be down slightly so far, back in 2019, "552 people were killed in car crashes," said David Pabst, Wisconsin Department of Transportation director of transportation safety. "People get involved in crashes and some of them are fatal, unfortunately."

The 2019 death toll was up more than 30 deaths from 2018. Officials say some of the major contributing factors can be avoided.

"People drive drunk, they drive drugged, they drive drowsy and they drive distracted," Pabst said.

Speeding also makes up about one-third of the crashes. Following too closely is also a contributing factor, according to Pabst.

"Also the technology we have in cars today; with the cellphones and things like that, people not paying attention, texting while driving, and not focused on what they should be doing."

Officials urge you to slow down, put your phone down, and pay extra attention to the road and those around you.