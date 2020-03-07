 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

7:08 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

4A Section 2=

Semifinal=

Shakopee 61, Chaska 50

4A Section 4=

Semifinal=

Cretin-Derham Hall 63, Woodbury 46

4A Section 7=

Semifinal=

Cambridge-Isanti 92, Forest Lake 75

Duluth East 54, Andover 48

4A Section 8=

Semifinal=

Maple Grove 58, St. Michael-Albertville 54

Moorhead 86, Buffalo 71

3A Section 3=

Semifinal=

Holy Angels 73, South St. Paul 57

Richfield 75, Bloomington Kennedy 63

3A Section 4=

Semifinal=

Totino-Grace 71, St. Anthony 51

2A Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Concordia Academy 87, St. Agnes 52

Cristo Rey Jesuit 61, St. Paul Academy 56

2A Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Maranatha Christian 45, Litchfield 43

Minneapolis North 89, Holy Family Catholic 51

Rockford 78, Southwest Minnesota Christian 39

2A Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Eden Valley-Watkins 66, St. Cloud Cathedral 42

Melrose 76, Holdingford 42

Mora 67, Annandale 64

2A Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Duluth Marshall 56, Greenway 53

Pierz 78, Moose Lake/Willow River 65

Virginia 43, Proctor 38

2A Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

East Grand Forks 56, Barnesville 49

Fergus Falls 62, Warroad 45

Perham 65, Thief River Falls 41

1A Section 1=

Semifinal=

Blooming Prairie 52, Grand Meadow 49

Hayfield 68, Randolph 60

1A Section 3=

Semifinal=

Central Minnesota Christian 64, Lac qui Parle Valley 56

Southwest Minnesota Christian 60, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 48

1A Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Hancock 61, Parkers Prairie 58

Henning 85, New York Mills 48

Mahnomen/Waubun 60, NCEUH 56

West Central 73, Ashby 55

1A Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 95, Deer River 74

Nashwauk-Keewatin 81, Cherry 56

North Woods 88, Carlton 63

1A Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Ada-Borup 46, Kittson County Central 35

Cass Lake-Bena 87, Win-E-Mac 79

Fertile-Beltrami 73, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

