First 50s of the year, even warmer tomorrow

Eau Claire hit 50 degrees for the first time this year today, and tomorrow temperatures will be even warmer. They may even approach 60 by Sunday afternoon.

With today's warmth, snow depth is down to a trace in Eau Claire. We haven't had less than one inch of snow on the ground since November 27.

Don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour tonight! Tomorrow's sunset will be after 7 p.m.

With a southerly wind in place, temperatures will remain warm overnight, with lows near 40 degrees expected. The record warmest low on Sunday is 44 degrees, so we likely won't quite break the record, but will be close.

Aside from a few high clouds, expect mostly clear conditions to continue overnight and into Sunday. It will be another breezy day, but temperatures will likely climb into the upper 50s, with some areas approaching 60 by Sunday afternoon.

Clouds will likely begin to increase late in the day ahead of our next rain chances Sunday night into Monday. There will be a chance for showers as a system brings greater rain chances to our south.

There will likely be a break in precipitation chances during the day on Tuesday before chances return overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. This will likely begin as snow before transitioning over to rain as temperatures warm on Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s most days next week, so any accumulating snow likely won't stick around very long.