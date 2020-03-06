Watch Live 10 a.m.: EC Co. press conference on coronavirus plans

WQOW App Users, Tap Here to Watch Live

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department wants to assure residents that preparations are underway to address the coronavirus.

So, the health department is holding a press conference on Friday morning at the government center.

Joining the health department will be a variety of partners including area school districts, UW-Eau Claire's risk management and safety officials, city and county leaders as well as health care partners.

Health Department Director Lieske Giese said the goal of the press conference is to assure the public the health department has a plan in place to address coronavirus if it ever reaches the Chippewa Valley.