Veterinarians: Look out for ticks in warmer weather

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As more spring-like temperatures sweep through the area this weekend, veterinarians are reminding pet owners to look out for ticks and the diseases that can follow.

Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital Veterinarian Dr. Todd Leavitt, said if your pet spends any time outside, they should be taking a monthly flea and tick preventative medicine.



He also reminded owners that ticks can be anywhere when temperatures get above 40 degrees, so even if your pet stays in the yard or sidewalk, they should be taking those medications.



Dr. Leavitt added that pet owners should be on the lookout for symptoms of tick-related diseases in their dogs and cats, because they can be life-threatening if not treated.

"Signs of tick disease generally are fever, lethargy, swollen, icky joints, limping," said Dr. Leavitt. "And those generally come out of the blue. It's very abrupt."

Dr. Leavitt said if you find one tick on your pet, there's likely more hidden in their fur. He also strongly recommended getting dogs vaccinated for Lyme disease in addition to flea and tick medication.