Man, 63, killed in Clark County crash

Clark County (WQOW) - Slippery roads are likely what caused a crash that took a man's life in Clark County Thursday evening.

That is according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Captain Charles Ramberg said a Unity man, 63, was west on Highway 29 at 7:14 p.m. Thursday when he lost control, flipped in the median, was thrown from his SUV and killed.

It happened near Highway P which is between the Owen and Curtiss exits.

Ramberg said the SUV stopped in the east lanes of traffic, which closed that portion of the highway.

Authorities do not believe the man was wearing his seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.