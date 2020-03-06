Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
4A Section 6=
Semifinal=
Hopkins 66, Wayzata 56
Robbinsdale Cooper 63, St. Louis Park 61
3A Section 5=
Semifinal=
Delano 65, Rocori 46
Fridley 74, Monticello 72
3A Section 7=
Semifinal=
Hermantown 66, Hibbing 58
Princeton 77, Grand Rapids 66
3A Section 8=
Semifinal=
Bemidji 71, Alexandria 62
St. Cloud Apollo 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
4A Section 1=
Championship=
Farmington 62, Rochester Mayo 60
4A Section 2=
Championship=
Eden Prairie 70, Chaska 56
3A Section 1=
Championship=
Red Wing 57, Kasson-Mantorville 24
2A Section 2=
Championship=
Waseca 32, Jordan 28
2A Section 3=
Championship=
New London-Spicer 67, Windom 45
2A Section 4=
Championship=
Concordia Academy 54, Minnehaha Academy 43
2A Section 5=
Championship=
Providence Academy 49, Watertown-Mayer 38
2A Section 6=
Championship=
Sauk Centre 54, Albany 38
2A Section 7=
Championship=
Duluth Marshall 79, Pequot Lakes 63
2A Section 8=
Championship=
Pelican Rapids 43, Fergus Falls 41
1A Section 2=
Championship=
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 79, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 68
1A Section 3=
Championship=
Minneota 78, Southwest Minnesota Christian 50
1A Section 4=
Championship=
Heritage Christian Academy 73, Mayer-Lutheran 60
1A Section 5=
Championship=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Ogilvie 25
1A Section 6=
Championship=
Henning 56, West Central 50
1A Section 8=
Championship=
Red Lake 64, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/