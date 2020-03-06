 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:06 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

4A Section 6=

Semifinal=

Hopkins 66, Wayzata 56

Robbinsdale Cooper 63, St. Louis Park 61

3A Section 5=

Semifinal=

Delano 65, Rocori 46

Fridley 74, Monticello 72

3A Section 7=

Semifinal=

Hermantown 66, Hibbing 58

Princeton 77, Grand Rapids 66

3A Section 8=

Semifinal=

Bemidji 71, Alexandria 62

St. Cloud Apollo 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

4A Section 1=

Championship=

Farmington 62, Rochester Mayo 60

4A Section 2=

Championship=

Eden Prairie 70, Chaska 56

3A Section 1=

Championship=

Red Wing 57, Kasson-Mantorville 24

2A Section 2=

Championship=

Waseca 32, Jordan 28

2A Section 3=

Championship=

New London-Spicer 67, Windom 45

2A Section 4=

Championship=

Concordia Academy 54, Minnehaha Academy 43

2A Section 5=

Championship=

Providence Academy 49, Watertown-Mayer 38

2A Section 6=

Championship=

Sauk Centre 54, Albany 38

2A Section 7=

Championship=

Duluth Marshall 79, Pequot Lakes 63

2A Section 8=

Championship=

Pelican Rapids 43, Fergus Falls 41

1A Section 2=

Championship=

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 79, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 68

1A Section 3=

Championship=

Minneota 78, Southwest Minnesota Christian 50

1A Section 4=

Championship=

Heritage Christian Academy 73, Mayer-Lutheran 60

1A Section 5=

Championship=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 67, Ogilvie 25

1A Section 6=

Championship=

Henning 56, West Central 50

1A Section 8=

Championship=

Red Lake 64, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

