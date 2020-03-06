 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:39 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Division 1 Section 1=

Regional Second Round=

Chippewa Falls 83, Appleton East 63

D.C. Everest 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67

Eau Claire North 75, Eau Claire Memorial 56

Hudson 58, Appleton North 56

Kimberly 76, Appleton West 38

Marshfield 64, Stevens Point 60

Neenah 88, Superior 62

Oshkosh North 81, Oshkosh West 69

Division 1 Section 2=

Regional Second Round=

Arrowhead 69, Sheboygan North 51

Brookfield Central 77, Green Bay Preble 46

Brookfield East 89, Germantown 47

De Pere 79, Sheboygan South 62

Hamilton 82, Hartford Union 44

Homestead 61, Manitowoc Lincoln 51

Menomonee Falls 71, Bay Port 70

Milwaukee King 72, Fond du Lac 52

Division 1 Section 3=

Regional Second Round=

Janesville Craig 85, Madison West 63

Kettle Moraine 66, Mukwonago 54

Madison East 85, Beloit Memorial 42

Madison La Follette 89, Badger 46

Madison Memorial 69, Verona Area 49

Oconomowoc 62, Middleton 48

Sun Prairie 68, Janesville Parker 42

Waunakee 68, Watertown 55

Division 1 Section 4=

Regional Second Round=

Franklin 57, Oak Creek 53

Kenosha Bradford 46, Racine Park 37

Kenosha Indian Trail 87, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 66

Kenosha Tremper 91, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 67

Marquette University 43, Milwaukee South 26

Muskego 67, Milwaukee Riverside University 59

Racine Case 91, West Allis Nathan Hale 70

West Allis Central 59, Racine Horlick 42

Division 2 Section 1=

Regional Second Round=

Hortonville 79, Antigo 74

La Crosse Central 65, Menomonie 35

Merrill 62, Rhinelander 46

Mosinee 54, Wausau East 39

New London 51, Shawano 36

New Richmond 66, Medford Area 56

Onalaska 65, Holmen 34

River Falls 66, Tomah 54

Division 2 Section 2=

Regional Second Round=

Cedarburg 63, Plymouth 62

Kaukauna 101, Notre Dame 87, OT

Luxemburg-Casco 70, Ashwaubenon 47

Nicolet 87, Beaver Dam 57

Seymour 88, Green Bay Southwest 81

Slinger 62, Grafton 54

West De Pere 48, Pulaski 46

Whitefish Bay 74, Milwaukee Vincent 63

Division 2 Section 3=

Regional Second Round=

Burlington 62, Fort Atkinson 46

DeForest 63, McFarland 60, OT

Elkhorn Area 62, Jefferson 59

Monroe 54, Sauk Prairie 42

Reedsburg Area 62, Mount Horeb 61

Stoughton 53, Monona Grove 45

Waukesha West 82, Delavan-Darien 49

Westosha Central 70, Milton 57

Division 2 Section 4=

Regional Second Round=

Catholic Memorial 51, Milw. Bay View 45

Milwaukee Lutheran 100, Marshall 90

New Berlin Eisenhower 97, South Milwaukee 50

Pewaukee 74, Waukesha North 63

Wauwatosa East 90, Milw. Washington 64

Wauwatosa West 85, Shorewood 59

Whitnall 76, Greendale 62

Wisconsin Lutheran 42, Pius XI Catholic 39

Division 3 Section 1=

Regional Second Round=

Altoona 56, Elk Mound 45

Black River Falls 56, West Salem 54

Bloomer 66, St. Croix Falls 64

Mauston 70, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66

Prescott 81, Hayward 61

Saint Croix Central 69, Baldwin-Woodville 50

Somerset 58, Northwestern 44

Wisconsin Dells 68, Westby 29

Division 3 Section 2=

Regional Second Round=

Chilton 76, Sturgeon Bay 54

Freedom 63, Oconto Falls 58

Kiel 75, Kewaunee 59

Northland Pines 58, Clintonville 55

Oostburg 78, Valders 53

Sheboygan Falls 75, Denmark 46

Wrightstown 70, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 39

Xavier 97, Peshtigo 56

Division 3 Section 3=

Regional Second Round=

Columbus 76, Wautoma 57

Edgerton 61, Marshall 37

Laconia 49, Kewaskum 34

Lodi 66, Evansville 48

Ripon 75, Lomira 54

River Valley 51, Prairie du Chien 38

Turner 58, Edgewood 53

Waupun 69, Mayville 60

Division 3 Section 4=

Regional Second Round=

Brown Deer 73, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 62

Dominican 87, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 70

East Troy 68, Shoreland Lutheran 57

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 96, University School of Milwaukee 76

Lake Country Lutheran 66, Milwaukee Golda Meir 44

Lake Mills 68, Martin Luther 65

Racine St. Catherine’s 80, Whitewater 47

St. John’s NW Military Academy 72, Lakeside Lutheran 51

Division 4 Section 1=

Regional Second Round=

Aquinas 52, Regis 45

Cameron 60, Colfax 50

Cumberland 61, Grantsburg 43

Durand 78, Melrose-Mindoro 67

Fall Creek 63, Whitehall 61

Luther 61, Mondovi 50

Spring Valley 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57

Unity 60, Ladysmith 34

Division 4 Section 2=

Regional Second Round=

Auburndale 79, Phillips 46

Edgar 62, Spencer 38

Iola-Scandinavia 61, Oconto 46

Lourdes Academy 91, Bonduel 61

Neillsville 76, Marathon 58

Shiocton 70, Crivitz 62

Stratford 66, Pacelli 40

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 86, Coleman 68

Division 4 Section 3=

Regional Second Round=

Cuba City 71, Boscobel 48

Darlington 68, Belleville 55

Deerfield 57, Westfield Area 46

Fennimore 63, New Glarus 51

Markesan 55, Williams Bay 51

Palmyra-Eagle 59, Cambridge 54

Pardeeville 69, Parkview 62

River Ridge 64, Mineral Point 57

Division 4 Section 4=

Regional Second Round=

Brookfield Academy 86, Heritage Christian 68

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 74, Hope Christian 63

Kohler 58, Howards Grove 56

Milwaukee Academy of Science 107, Living Word Lutheran 52

Ozaukee 84, Manitowoc Lutheran 73

Roncalli 69, Random Lake 57

Southern Door 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 36

The Prairie School 61, Racine Lutheran 54

Division 5 Section 1=

Regional Second Round=

Birchwood 63, South Shore 60

Clear Lake 80, Lake Holcombe 62

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 81, Turtle Lake 64

Luck 80, Washburn 48

McDonell Central 63, Bruce 23

Mellen 83, Bayfield 66

Northwood 46, Hurley 44

Thorp 46, Prentice 43

Division 5 Section 2=

Regional Second Round=

Almond-Bancroft 51, Loyal 42

Florence 81, Gillett 20

Gibraltar 66, Suring 49

Laona-Wabeno 84, Gresham Community 61

Pittsville 68, Athens 60

Rib Lake 73, Newman Catholic 50

Wausaukee 66, Goodman/Pembine 39

Wild Rose 74, Columbus Catholic 66

Division 5 Section 3=

Regional Second Round=

Bangor 78, Elmwood/Plum City 55

Benton 72, Iowa-Grant 50

Blair-Taylor 76, Eleva-Strum 56

Cashton 76, Hillsboro 44

Kickapoo 55, Southwestern 53

Lincoln 52, Royall 43

Potosi 56, Seneca 37

Wauzeka-Steuben 72, Shullsburg 24

Division 5 Section 4=

Regional Second Round=

Argyle 46, Central Wisconsin Christian 44

Cambria-Friesland 59, Rio 45

Catholic Central 66, Sheboygan Christian 42

Hilbert 72, Young Coggs Prep 63

Hustisford 86, Stockbridge 49

Monticello 68, Black Hawk 43

Randolph 67, Barneveld 34

Sheboygan Area Luth. 91, Oneida Nation 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content