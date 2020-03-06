Former Packer speaks on anti-bullying in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Former Green Bay Packer Gilbert Brown stopped in the Chippewa Valley Friday to instill anti-bulling values in middle school students.

"The Wisconsin Association of Campground Organization reached out to us and asked if Mr. Brown would be able to come and talk to our students, and absolutely just to have somebody else come talk to our students about character and kindness," said Chippewa Falls Middle School Principal Derrick Kunsman.

Kunsman said that anytime the school can have someone of Brown's character come speak on such a pressing matter, it's always a benefit for the school. During Brown's speech, he spoke about his experiences dealing with bullies.

"My main focus also is that, I was in their shoes, I was sitting there just like them," said Brown. "You had numerous speakers come through the door. Eventually one is going to touch your soul, and I'm the guy that's going to try and touch their souls."

From bullying to disabilities, the Gilbert Brown Foundation has completed over 150 children's charity events all across the country.