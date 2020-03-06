Eau Claire hospitals ration procedure masks amid shortage

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With concerns over coronavirus, health care providers across the nation are seeing a shortage of procedure masks, and local hospitals are rationing them off.

Both Marshfield Clinic and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire have stopped leaving masks out for the taking in public areas, and only provide them at reception desks when guests ask for them.



A representative from Marshfield Clinic said they've seen people take handfuls of masks and put them into their pockets, and wants to remind people that they're primarily for those who show cold or flu symptoms and medical staff.



Sacred Heart's Infection Prevention Manager Sue Galoff said there's no need for those who are well to stock up.

"There's really no reason for the general public to wear a mask," said Galoff. "That is not recommended, and if you're not feeling well, we ask that you not visit in our hospitals, just to protect our patients and our staff."



Galoff added Sacred Heart currently isn't worried about their supply, and that these steps taken are just to ensure the masks they do have are first given to the people who need them most.