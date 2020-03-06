Eau Claire County health leaders say not to panic about coronavirus yet but to stay vigilant

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Health officials in Eau Claire would not be surprised to see coronavirus spread to Eau Claire at some point but say you should not be concerned about it just yet.

Lieske Giese, health department director, led a press conference with other community leaders on Friday (You can watch it above).

Giese said the biggest concern with the illness is there is currently no way to fight it so people can get it easily.

She said there is a public health emergency preparedness committee in place and it has been for years. She said the committee is currently in the mitigation phase - meaning they are working to limit the spread to our area.

If and when they need to cancel school or large events they will, Giese said. However, they are not at that point yet.

So, what can you do to steer clear of coronavirus? Giese repeatedly said to wash your hands with soap and water. In addition to that, cover your cough, stay home if you are sick and follow the Centers for Disease Control recommendations on travel.

Giese said there are currently two coronavirus testing labs in Wisconsin - one is in Milwaukee and the other in Madison.

To keep everyone up to date on coronavirus, the health department has created a website with information. See it here. Giese is asking everyone to use reputable sources for information to avoid unnecessary fears.

WQOW also has a webpage dedicated to coronavirus. You can view that here.