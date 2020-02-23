Polar Plunge raises thousands of dollars for Wisconsin Special Olympics

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Although the sun was out on Sunday, the water at Half Moon Lake was still freezing cold, meaning it was perfect for the annual Special Olympics of Wisconsin Polar Plunge.

Donations were given to teams or individuals to encourage them take a dunk in the icy water.



All the proceeds went to Special Olympics, helping their athletes compete for free.



Organizer Mai Xiong said it was great to see so many people come out, to not only raise over $40,000 but also have the opportunity to see what the program is all about.

"Here in our region, the Indianhead Region, we have over a thousand athletes that our Polar Plunge here in Eau Claire supports," said Xiong. "Goes back to helping with the health programming that we provide, our sports."

Xiong said if you want to help Special Olympics of Wisconsin, but missed today's plunge, not to worry. Their next fundraiser will be their Run with a Cop race in April.