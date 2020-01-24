New playground equipment through the power of spaghetti

Come help the Jim Falls community buy some new playground equipment while enjoying a hearty spaghetti meal.

Jim Falls is a small rural elementary town with a school that is in need of a new playground for the students and community members. And due to their size, they do not have the funding needed, to buy new playground equipment so it is up to the PTO, parents and the community to raise these funds on our own through grant writing, fundraisers and donations. In total the will cost around $90,000.

But this event is more than just a spaghetti feed. There will also be a raffle on baskets donated from local businesses throughout the community. Baskets are valued at over $50.00 each. 100% of proceeds will go towards the Jim Falls Elementary playground fund.

You can also see the proposed plan from Lee Recreation, and talk with the principal and board members on the timeline and project details.

Don’t miss out on this fun evening to benefit Jim Falls Elementary! Cost is $8 for adults, children 4-11 $4 and children under 4 are free. Max family cost is $30. Meal includes spaghetti, with or without meat. Garlic bread, corn, choice of dessert, milk, water or coffee. Pop will be available for purchase. You can get takeout as well!