Free fishing event in Chippewa Falls canceled

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Mother Nature has spoken and as she gets ready to dump several inches of snow on the Chippewa Valley, event planners are pulling the plug on a free fishing event.

The Chippewa Falls YMCA along with the Wisconsin DNR and Chippewa Rod & Gun Club host two free fishing events every year. They coincide with free fishing weekend statewide.

Unfortunately, the event scheduled for Saturday at Erickson Park has been canceled.

It was supposed to be a learn-to-fish event with local experts. The actual free fishing weekend put on by the DNR is still going to happen statewide.

The National Weather Service does not recommend that people be outside through 6 p.m. on Saturday due to the snow and high blowing winds which can have gusts up to 40 mph.