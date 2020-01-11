High-speed chase leads to arrest in Jackson County

Black River Falls (WXOW) - A driver is arrested Friday afternoon in Jackson County after a high-speed chase that at times reached 125 mph.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said at 4:13 p.m., troopers were notified that Tomah Police officers were in a pursuit on westbound I-94 coming into Jackson County.

Officers said the suspect vehicle was going in and out of traffic, passing vehicles on the shoulder, at speeds of between 115-125 mph.

The chase ended when the suspect hit another vehicle, a guardrail, then struck a semi. The vehicle got wedged under one of the axels of the semi.

The interstate was shut down while officers did a high-risk stop to apprehend the driver and passenger in the vehicle.

Both were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The drivers of the first vehicle and semi weren't injured.

When talking to the driver at the hospital, a trooper noticed signs of impairment.

The driver, Sarah Fast, 41, was later arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

The pursuit and crash remain under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Tomah Police Department.