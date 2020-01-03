Flu cases explode in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (WXOW/WKOW) - The flu season is ramping up in Wisconsin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved the state from the low activity level to the high category.

Gundersen Health System is reporting that they've seen 81 cases of influenza in the last quarter of 2019. Twenty-seven of those were Influenza A with four hospitalizations. The remaining 53 were reported as Influenza B. Three of those cases involved a stay in the hospital according to Megan Meller, MS, MPH an Infection Preventionist at Gundersen Health System.

Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee can also attest to the increase.

In December, it had 829 flu cases, including 46 patients that had to be hospitalized.

In December of 2018, there were just nine flu cases and four hospitalizations.

Some health experts fear numbers will increase, now that students are back in school after the holidays.

The state health department recommends everyone keep their hands clean, cover their cough and stay home if you're sick.

The state expects to release its flu numbers tomorrow.