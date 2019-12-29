 Skip to Content

Gun show leads to more business for local firearm dealers

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The local gun retailers at this weekend's Bob and Rocco Gun Show said that talk about gun regulation actually helps business.

Kirk Bergquist, owner of KJB Limited said background checks or red flag laws being brought up in either federal or state legislation just leads to people purchasing more firearms out of fear they won't be able to in the future.

Bergquist added that gun shows also help business in general, and said there's benefits for buyers as well.

"I think people are expecting to get a deal, a better deal," he said. "When you show up at a gun show there's more to look at, more inventory. Stuff like that."

Bergquist said gun shows like this give him the majority of his business.

