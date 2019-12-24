Semi rollover in Jackson County causes fuel spill

Brockway (WQOW) - Shortly before 10 A.M. Tuesday, emergency services from Black River Falls responded to a semi crash and diesel fuel spill along Highway 54.

The driver of the semi has exited the tractor before first responders' arrival and reported no injuries.

The semi had crashed on its side, and two fuel tanks had broken, leaking diesel onto the roadway.

The spill was reported to the DNR, as some of the fuel did get into the mineral soil and wetland area surrounding the highway.

As of 4 P.M. Tuesday, traffic was being diverted and that portion of Highway 54 was closed.