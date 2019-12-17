Chippewa Falls Fire Department purchases first portable ventilator

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Fire Department is rolling out a new piece of life-saving equipment.



Thanks to the generosity of the community, the department was able to use $20,000 from fundraisers to purchase a ventilator.



Critical care paramedic Justus Busse said the ventilator is light and small, so it is easy to transport and is compact enough to keep in their ambulance.



It's the first time they've been able to bring this emergency tool directly to patients in critical condition.



"If they're in cardiac arrest and we have a long transport time, you know 20, 30, and 45 minutes at that point this would be a huge benefit to us and that patient as well," Busse said.

Busse said if someone is in respiratory arrest or failure, this machine can provide constant ventilation and allow paramedics to focus on other life-saving measures.



He said the ventilator should be ready to hit the road by the first of the year.

