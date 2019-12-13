Eau Claire City Council applications now being accepted

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Applications are now being accepted to join the Eau Claire City Council.

There will be two seats on the April ballot, including city council president.

Current president Terry Weld has indicated he plans to run for re-election.

The other race is for an at-large seat which was made available when Laura Benjamin stepped down from the council last month.

The winner will serve out the remaining two years of her term.

Anyone interested in running for either seat has until January 7 to get nomination papers filed with the city clerk.

If a primary is needed it will be held February 18 with the general election on April 7.