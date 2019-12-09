Deputy cleared after shooting standoff suspect in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) - The deputy who pulled the trigger, shooting a man inside of a Chippewa Falls motel, was justified in his actions.

That is according to an investigation completed by Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell.

According to Newell, Eau Claire County Deputy Adam Prorok was justified in shooting Christopher Knyphausen on August 1, 2019 at the Indianhead Motel because he acted in reasonable defense of others.

According to the criminal complaint, police were looking for Knyphausen following a theft at Klein Hall in Chippewa Falls.

While they were searching for him, police say Knyphausen called 911 and said, “I know you are looking for me. I have a 9 mm and am not afraid to use it. Send everyone.”

Police say the call plotted at Indianhead Motel on Summit Avenue. Officers called the motel and confirmed Knyphausen had rented room 19.

According to the complaint, officers arrived on scene, set up a perimeter and called in the Eau Claire County SWAT Team. They used a pole camera and saw Knyphausen inside the room. Officers say they gave multiple commands for Knyphausen to exit the room with his hands up.

An investigator said the SWAT team ordered Knyphausen to “drop the gun” and “put the weapon down," because two members of the team saw what they thought was a gun.

Deputy Prorok said as he was near the motel he saw Knyphausen holding what appeared to be a handgun. That is when Prorok said the suspect raised his hands in what looked like an "aiming posture." Prorok said he aimed for Knyphausen's shoulder as that was the part of the body closest to him and the most visible given a window glare. After he shot once the suspect was out of sight.

Law enforcement approached the motel and found Knyphausen lying on the floor.

No gun was found inside the motel room, according to Newell's report.

Knyphausen is charged with battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and making terrorist threats. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and he returns to court December 17.