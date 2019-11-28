Keep the Wreath Green campaign brings awareness to holiday fires

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Eau Claire Fire Department is bringing awareness to holiday fires through its Keep the Wreath Green campaign.

Firefighters said back in 1995 there were eleven structure fires in Eau Claire between Thanksgiving and Christmas so in 1996, they decided to start the campaign.

Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang said from now until the first of the new year if they respond to a structure fire, one green light on the wreath will get switched to red.

Bertrang said they’ve had years where they’ve been able to keep the wreath entirely green, but last year wasn’t one of them.

He said one bulb was switched to red last year.

“During the holiday season, there’s a lot of things going on, there’s a lot of fun things happening but our message is that we want health and safety to be a big part of every process,” Bertrang said. “Please make health and safety practices as important as the holidays that you’re enjoying with your friends and family.”

Bertrang said not all of the lights are green, they have one white light that’s in support of troops deployed and there’s also one blue light and that’s in honor of police officers.