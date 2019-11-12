Boyd Park playground equipment destroyed in crash

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Eau Claire’s Boyd Park is in need of a new playground after police said a car crashed into it over the weekend.

Eau Claire police say it happened early Saturday morning. The car was left at the scene.

They say the driver finally called them Saturday night telling officers he fell asleep at the wheel. He was given several citations, including hit and run to property.

The Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association President Chad Rowekamp said the city is working to replace the playground equipment. Rowekamp said they may need to wait until spring to do so.