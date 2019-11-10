Fatal crash in Polk County

Polk County (WQOW) – One person is dead after a two-car fatal crash on Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver killed has been identified as E Lor of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Officials said the crash happened on State Highway 87 near 210th Avenue.

Both drivers were taken to St. Croix Regional Medical Center, where one was treated for injuries and released. The other driver, Lor, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the press release, the initial investigation shows the accident appeared to be related to icy road conditions. However, the crash is still being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.