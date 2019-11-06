Dog bite has Eau Claire Health Department wanting information

Eau Claire (WQOW) – The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is hoping someone out there knows about a dog that bit a man on Eau Claire’s southwest side.

Savannah Bergman, a chemist and microbiologist with the health department, said it happened on Halloween night in the Broadview Boulevard area.

Bergman said the owner was not around when the dog bit the man. She said the dog is a white pitbull.

The health and rabies status of the dog needs to be determined.

If you have any information about the animal, you should contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.