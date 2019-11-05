Smile House in Eau Claire will help kids aging out of foster care

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Foster kids aging out of the system will soon have a new place to call home to help them get on their feet as they enter adulthood.

Officials said Smile House will serve as a transitional living program for adults 18 to 24 who were previously in foster care.

The founder of Smile House, Joe Luginbill, said the house will have four apartments within the home along with a shared living space, dining room, and kitchen.

It’s located in the 400 block of Vine Street in Eau Claire.

Luginbill said his children’s foundation will oversee the program and will provide 24/7 coverage from either a staff worker or volunteer.

He said once anyone turns 18 they should still have support and encouragement to help them into adulthood.

“That’s something that youth who age out of the system so often just don’t have,” Luginbill said. “They’re often very isolated in society and they’re often kind of the throw-away individuals in society when it comes to young people who are at risk. Having a program like this is crucial not just for the Chippewa Valley but to have programs like this across the state and country.”

Luginbill said the home on Eau Claire’s west side still needs to be renovated before anyone can move in, but he hopes to have it complete in 2020.