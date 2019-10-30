Kennel cough outbreak reported in the Chippewa Valley

Lake Hallie (WQOW) – There is an outbreak of kennel cough in the Chippewa Valley and veterinarians say the virus is very contagious.

On Tuesday alone, vets at Kindness Animal Hospital treated two dogs with kennel cough and veterinarian Margaret McDougall said other area animal clinics are seeing the same thing.

McDougall said kennel cough is a group of viruses and bacteria and if your dog catches it they will develop a bad cough that sounds like a honking noise.

She said if it is bad enough, the dog will need to be treated.

“Sometimes within a week or two the dog will be a lot better [and] they don’t need any treatment. When they are really coughing a lot where they are not sleeping they need a cough suppressant and then in some cases too, we’ll do an antibiotic for the bacteria part,” McDougall said.

McDougall added there is a vaccine your dog can get to protect them from kennel cough.