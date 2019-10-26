Drug Take Back Day helps keep community safe

Eau Claire (WQOW) – People here in Eau Claire and across the country ditched their pills for Drug Take Back Day.

Multiple police stations and health centers across the Chippewa Valley accepted both prescription and over the counter drugs from the public to ensure they were disposed of safely.

According to the Eau Claire County Health Department, 70 percent of prescription drug abusers get them through friends or family. Events like this help keep those at risk, and the community as a whole, safe.

“What we know is 80 percent of people who use heroin first have started with a prescription pain killer, also known as an opioidm,” said health department community health educator Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil. “So by having events like this to help encourage people to either lock up their medication or to safely dispose of their medication is really the importance of today.”

The health department says if you missed Saturday’s event, you can still dispose of your drugs at the Eau Claire courthouse or jail lobby Monday through Friday at their drop boxes.